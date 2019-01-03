Dozens booked in zoo land occupation case

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has completed the investigation of illegal occupation of 246-kanal state land and also registered cases against dozens of persons, including officers of the municipal corporation and the revenue department.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed said that the government had allocated 246 kanals for the construction of zoo here but scores of persons, in connivance with the municipal corporation and revenue officers, occupied the land and constructed buildings and factories there. After the issue was highlighted in the media, the deputy commissioner referred this matter to the ACE. During investigation, many officers of the municipal corporation and revenue department were found guilty.

The ACE authorities have registered cases against dozens of persons, including former MOR Khawaja Imran Safdar, former TOR Shahid Iqbal, former TOR M Aslam Ghuman, former TOR Qaiser Ameen Warraich, TOR M Asif Qureshi, and superintendent regulation Shahzad Ahmed.

Meanwhile, the ACE has also constituted a joint investigation team to probe the mega corruption scandal of construction of the University of Engineering and Technology campus at Narowal.

The former project director has recorded its statement before the joint investigation team while the varsity’s vice-chancellor has asked to provide the complete record of the project.

Martyred soldier laid to rest: A Pakistan Army soldier, who embraced martyrdom in the terrorist attack at Loralai, was laid to rest in Baghbanpura graveyard, Gujranwala. A large number of people and army officers attended the funeral of Sepoy Murtaza.