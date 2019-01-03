Clashes after women enter flashpoint Indian temple

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India: Violence erupted in southern India on Wednesday after two women defied traditionalists to enter one of Hinduism's holiest temples for the first time since a landmark court ruling. Police fired tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon as protests and clashes between rival groups erupted across the southern state of Kerala, local media reported. Several officers were reportedly injured.
