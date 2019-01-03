close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
Clashes after women enter flashpoint Indian temple

National

AFP
January 3, 2019

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India: Violence erupted in southern India on Wednesday after two women defied traditionalists to enter one of Hinduism's holiest temples for the first time since a landmark court ruling. Police fired tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon as protests and clashes between rival groups erupted across the southern state of Kerala, local media reported. Several officers were reportedly injured.

