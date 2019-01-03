KP govt bans creation of new districts on political basis

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Wednesday banned the creation of new districts on political basis and underscored the need for following comprehensive criteria to establish new administrative units in the province in future.

The cabinet at its meeting decided that neither the chief minister nor any other cabinet member would announce creation of a district in future. It stressed the need for setting up criteria to establish a new district based on certain factors such as local needs, poverty, population etc.

The provincial cabinet met at the Civil Secretariat with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair. It decided to hold its next meeting at the newly merged tribal district of Khyber.

Briefing the media about the cabinet’s decisions, provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said the cabinet held the view that announcements about the creation of new districts in the past had caused complications for the government. The creation of new districts unnecessarily burdens the government, he argued. “The creation of a single district costs about Rs4 billion to the provincial exchequer,” he pointed out.

“It was decided that no new district would be created on the basis of mere announcement by the chief minister or others for political point-scoring. There should be criteria for the establishment of new districts based on certain principles and merit,” Shaukat Yousafzai added.

The cabinet, he said, approved setting up a committee to work out the criteria for the creation of new districts. He said the committee to be notified soon would have Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), and secretaries Local Government and Finance.

The provincial cabinet also approved the appointment of known social worker and rights activist Rakhshanda Naz as the first ombudswoman to lead the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Commission. It allowed legal drafter Shagufta Naveed to provide consultancy services privately after office time.

Shaukat Yousafzai said the cabinet approved amendments to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Delegation of Powers Rules 2018 to facilitate delegation of financial powers to the deputy commissioners to meet certain needs on immediate basis. It also allowed purchase of 2700cc vehicles for the District and Sessions judges.

He informed the media that the cabinet approved Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the working women hostels in Peshawar and Mardan. He said it also approved amendments to the Rules of Business 1985 to allow the Social Welfare and Women Development Department to look after the welfare of the transgender community.