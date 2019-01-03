close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

Speeding trailer hits woman, grandson to death

National

LAHORE: A woman and her six-month-old grandson were killed while baby’s mother sustained critical injuries when a speeding trailer ran them over in Sundar Wednesday. Police have shifted the injured victim to a hospital and handed over bodies to the victims’ family after completing legal formalities. The victim woman has been identified as Bashiran Bibi while her grandson as Ali Hasnain. A police official said the victims were trying to cross a road when the trailer driver lost control and ran it over them. As a result, the woman and her grandson died on the spot. Police and Rescue 1122 reached the spot and collected evidence. Police impounded the trailer; however, the driver escaped.

