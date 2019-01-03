Afghan High Peace Council delegation to visit Pakistan next week

PESHAWAR: A delegation of Afghanistan’s High Peace Council would visit Pakistan next week to hold talks with officials about the Afghan peace process.

Mohammad Omar Daudzai, the secretary of the High Peace Council, told a meeting in Kabul on Wednesday that delegations would also be sent to other regional countries to seek support for the Afghan peace process. He said the role of neighbouring and region countries is important to make the Afghan peace a success.

Omar Daudzai, who in the past served as Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan and also as interior minister, argued that ZalmayKhalilzad may have made some achievement in his talks with the Taliban, but he was the US special envoy and would be working for America’s interest. He said talks should be held between the Afghan govt and the Taliban as that would to peace and stability in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, members of Afghanistan’s Wolesi Jirga (National Assembly) during its session opposed giving Pakistan a leading role in the Afghan peace process. They said Pakistan was benefiting again from such a role and serving its own interests.