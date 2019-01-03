Ch Nisar won’t form forward bloc: Saad

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Kh Saad Rafique has refuted reports regarding the formation of a forward bloc by former interior minister Ch Nisar.

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament House on Wednesday, he said crimes were being committed in the country in the name of accountability. "Crimes committed in the name of accountability should stop," he said. Responding to a question about rumours regarding the formation of a forward bloc, the PML-N leader said Chaudhry Nisar would not form any forward bloc.