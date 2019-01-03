close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 3, 2019

Ch Nisar won’t form forward bloc: Saad

National

January 3, 2019

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Kh Saad Rafique has refuted reports regarding the formation of a forward bloc by former interior minister Ch Nisar.

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament House on Wednesday, he said crimes were being committed in the country in the name of accountability. "Crimes committed in the name of accountability should stop," he said. Responding to a question about rumours regarding the formation of a forward bloc, the PML-N leader said Chaudhry Nisar would not form any forward bloc.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan