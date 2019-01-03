IGP establishes branch for cops’ accountability

LAHORE: The inspector general of Police Punjab has established a branch at the district level for the accountability of policemen and appointed 35 officers for the purpose in addition to their own duties. A notification has been issued in this regard. The officers are of SSP, SP and ASP ranks. Ahmad Nawaz Cheema will look into the affairs of the branch in Sheikhupura; Ismaeelur Rahman in Kasur; Waqas Shoaib in Gujranwala; Farhan Khan in Gujrat; Shahbaz Elahi in Sialkot; Syed Aon Ahmad in Narowal, Amjad Mahmood in Mandi Bahauddin; Shujat Ali Rana in Hafizabad; Muhammad Faisal in Rawalpindi; Shahzada Umar Abbas in Jhelum; Ashfaq in Attock; Raja Shahid Nazir in Chakwal; Asim in Bhakkar; Mahboob Rasheed in Faisalabad; Syed Hasnain Haider in Jhang; Dost Muhammad in Chiniot; Fahad Ahmad in TT Singh; Shakir Ahmad in Sahiwal; Ghazanfar Ali in Okara; Asif Raza in Pakpattan; Zunera Azfar in Multan; Saleem Shah in Khanewal; Naeemul Hassan in Vehari and Huma Naseeb in Lodhran. Meanwhile, 15 inspectors who have completed their tenure in the Punjab Constabulary (PC) were sent back to their regions.