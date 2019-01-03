IGP establishes branch for cops’ accountability

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The inspector general of Police Punjab has established a branch at the district level for the accountability of policemen and appointed 35 officers for the purpose in addition to their own duties. A notification has been issued in this regard. The officers are of SSP, SP and ASP ranks. Ahmad Nawaz Cheema will look into the affairs of the branch in Sheikhupura; Ismaeelur Rahman in Kasur; Waqas Shoaib in Gujranwala; Farhan Khan in Gujrat; Shahbaz Elahi in Sialkot; Syed Aon Ahmad in Narowal, Amjad Mahmood in Mandi Bahauddin; Shujat Ali Rana in Hafizabad; Muhammad Faisal in Rawalpindi; Shahzada Umar Abbas in Jhelum; Ashfaq in Attock; Raja Shahid Nazir in Chakwal; Asim in Bhakkar; Mahboob Rasheed in Faisalabad; Syed Hasnain Haider in Jhang; Dost Muhammad in Chiniot; Fahad Ahmad in TT Singh; Shakir Ahmad in Sahiwal; Ghazanfar Ali in Okara; Asif Raza in Pakpattan; Zunera Azfar in Multan; Saleem Shah in Khanewal; Naeemul Hassan in Vehari and Huma Naseeb in Lodhran. Meanwhile, 15 inspectors who have completed their tenure in the Punjab Constabulary (PC) were sent back to their regions.
LAHORE: The inspector general of Police Punjab has established a branch at the district level for the accountability of policemen and appointed 35 officers for the purpose in addition to their own duties. A notification has been issued in this regard. The officers are of SSP, SP and ASP ranks. Ahmad Nawaz Cheema will look into the affairs of the branch in Sheikhupura; Ismaeelur Rahman in Kasur; Waqas Shoaib in Gujranwala; Farhan Khan in Gujrat; Shahbaz Elahi in Sialkot; Syed Aon Ahmad in Narowal, Amjad Mahmood in Mandi Bahauddin; Shujat Ali Rana in Hafizabad; Muhammad Faisal in Rawalpindi; Shahzada Umar Abbas in Jhelum; Ashfaq in Attock; Raja Shahid Nazir in Chakwal; Asim in Bhakkar; Mahboob Rasheed in Faisalabad; Syed Hasnain Haider in Jhang; Dost Muhammad in Chiniot; Fahad Ahmad in TT Singh; Shakir Ahmad in Sahiwal; Ghazanfar Ali in Okara; Asif Raza in Pakpattan; Zunera Azfar in Multan; Saleem Shah in Khanewal; Naeemul Hassan in Vehari and Huma Naseeb in Lodhran. Meanwhile, 15 inspectors who have completed their tenure in the Punjab Constabulary (PC) were sent back to their regions.