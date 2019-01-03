Gas loadshedding: Protesters warn of burning SNGPL office

Ag APP

MULTAN: Residents of Suraj Miani area Wednesday staged a demonstration against unavailability of gas for the last two months and chanted slogans against Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited.

Carrying pots in their hands, the protesters gathered in Jaferai Bazaar chanted slogans against the SNGPL for depriving them of gas supply for the last two months.

The enraged mob blocked different roads and demanded resumption of proper gas supply. They demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against the accused SNGPL officials. They threatened to protest outside the SNGPL office if the government fails to fulfill their demands. Samina Bibi, a protestor, said that unavailability of gas had disrupted their routine. The protestors demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the situation. Despite paying the bills, gas is not available in their homes whereas increase in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices has further augmented their problems, they lamented.

The protesters demanded smooth supply of gas and warned of setting the SNGPL office on fire if the authorities concerned fail to resume the gas supply.

The protesters complained that their children are suffering from different stomach diseases due to attending schools without having meals. They threatened to prolong their protest in case their demand is not met.

Govt plans to cultivate canola to cut edible oil imports: The country spends precious foreign exchange of worth Rs300 billion yearly on the import of edible oil and planned to reduce it from current year by promoting canola cultivation in south Punjab by giving incentives to farmers.

Addressing a seminar on canola cultivation here on Wednesday, Punjab Minister for Agriculture Nauman Ahmed Langrail has said that the agriculture uplift is the top-most priority of the government as it is taking solid measures on reducing the cost of production of crops to maximise the profit ratio.

The Punjab government has fixed canola cultivation at 2,10,000 acres of the province while half of the cultivation target is fixed only for south Punjab. The government has planned to cultivate canola at 1,10,571 acres in Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions. The government will release Rs5,000 per acre subsidy, through vouchers, to each registered farmer across the province. The canola farmers in Punjab would be given subsidy up to ten acres of the land ownership. The canola cultivation would make the farmers prosperous, said the minister.

Overhead bridge to be constructed at Madni Chowk: An overhead bridge will be constructed here at Madni Chowk for small vehicles.

During a visit to check re-designing of various chowks here on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik said a case for the construction of the overhead bridge would be sent to Punjab government for approval.

He ordered the Multan Development Authority and other departments concerned to prepare a plan in this regard. He directed the departments concerned for devising a comprehensive strategy to resolve traffic issues in the city. He said new roundabout and slip-way would be constructed at Shah Shams and Eidgah chowks to reduce the traffic load.