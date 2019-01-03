Second Indian spy drone shot down in 24 hours

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan army on Wednesday shot down a second Indian spy drone, Geo News reported Wednesday while citing ISPR Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor. The quadcopter was shot down in Satwal Sector along the Line of Control. Earlier on Tuesday the army shot down an Indian spy Quadcopter in Bagh Sector along the LoC.
