Thu Jan 03, 2019
MR
Monitoring Report
January 3, 2019

Second Indian spy drone shot down in 24 hours

Top Story

MR
Monitoring Report
January 3, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan army on Wednesday shot down a second Indian spy drone, Geo News reported Wednesday while citing ISPR Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor. The quadcopter was shot down in Satwal Sector along the Line of Control. Earlier on Tuesday the army shot down an Indian spy Quadcopter in Bagh Sector along the LoC.

