Illegal appointments in PSO: NAB approves probe against Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday approved conducting investigations against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi in a case on illegal appointments in the Pakistan State Oil. While the inquires against former Attorney General Justice (R) Malik Qayum, former provincial ministers of Sindh Anwar Sial, former minister of Sindh for Local Bodies Jam Khan Shoro, ex-Provincial Minister Sindh Zahid Ali Bargari and others. The investigation against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi was initiated of his tenure as Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources in the cabinet of ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on the appointment of Imranul Haq as Managing Director of Pakistan State Oil.

Besides Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, the Executive Board of the NAB initiated investigation against former Secretary Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources Arshad Mirza, ex-Managing Director PSO Sheikh Imranul Haq and Deputy Managing Director PSO Yaqub Sattar.

The Executive Board of the NAB held its meeting with the chair of its Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal here on Wednesday approved two investigations and 20 inquires against politicians and bureaucrats.

The NAB’s Executive Board also approved the investigation against President/Chief Operating Officer Bank of Punjab Naeem Khan. The Executive Board of the NAB accorded approval of conducting complaint verification against Mansha group.

The Executive Board of the NAB accorded approval to conduct 20 inquiries against various personalities including Mian Imtiaz, former Member National Assembly, Mian Ibrahim, Mian Ejaz Aamir and other, Sohail Anwer Sial, former Provincial Interior Minister, Ali Anwar Sial and others, Jam Khan Shoro, former Provincial Minister Local Bodies, Sindh, Zahid Ali Bargari, former Provincial Minister Sindh Abdul Jabbar Khan, former Political Consultant Amanullah Sial Chairman Mehran Cooperative Society, Ali Usman, Stock Brokerage Private Limited, Khalida Anwar, M Usman Tasadduq and others, Justice (R) Malik Muhammad Qayyum, former Attorney General and others, Farooq Awan, former Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and others, Messers Gold Transmit Network Technology Private Limited, Karachi and Messers Green Apple Super Market Private Limited Lahore, Shahid Malik, Shahbaz Yasin Malik, Saima Shahbaz Malik, Owners of Hilton Pharma Limited and others, Messers D Baloch, Contractor, officers/officials of Irrigation Department Sindh and others, Muhammad Ramzan Awan former Secretary Local Government Department Sindh and others.

Muhammad Tariq Awan former Secretary Workers Welfare Board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fareedullah Secretary Workers Welfare Board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officers/ officials of Workers Welfare Baord Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Liaquat Ali Bhatti SDO Education Department, Deedar Hussein Jalbani former DPO, Education department Kambar, Shahdadkot, Qamar Raza Baloch, former Deputy Commissioner Shahdadkot and others, officers/officials of National Highway Authority old Larkana Package and others, Abdul Razzaq XEN, Syed Qalandar Hussein Shah, former Chairman District Council Bahawalnagar, officer/officials of District Council, Bahawalnagar, management of East West Company, LLC and others, management of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited Karachi and others. Officers / officials of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan.

The Executive Board of the NAB rejected voluntary plea bargain application of Ali Usman, Stock Brokerage, Private Limited, Khalida Anwar, M Usman Tasadduq and others.

The NAB has clarified that the tradition of sharing details of the Executive Board of the NAB meeting with people was not aimed at hurting anyone. “The inquiries, investigations, initiated on alleged accusations are not final, NAB decides taking action against the accused only after checking/ sifting the facts,” the NAB clarified.

On the conclusion of the meeting Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said NAB believes corruption free Pakistan, strictly pursuing the policy of ‘Accountability for All’. NAB believes eradication of corruption as its national responsibility. “All resources are being utilised to take mega corruption cases to logical conclusion. NAB’s priority is to eliminate corruption, arresting proclaimed offenders and making them answerable,” he said.