close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
NNI
January 3, 2019

Justice Khosa named 26th CJ

Top Story

N
NNI
January 3, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Following the retirement of current Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, the most senior judge of the Supreme Court Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has been named as the 26th Chief Justice of Pakistan. President of Pakistan Arif Alvi has accepted nomination of Justice Asif Saeed Khosa as Chief Justice of Pakistan. Justice Khosa will assume charge of his office on January 18 in the ceremony at the presidency. He will remain as the top judge of Pakistan till December 20, 2019. Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, who assumed his office on December 31, 2016, is set to retire on 17th of this month. He has been a senior Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan since 31 December 2016. Justice Khosa was born on 21 December 1954. He has served as Justice of the Supreme Court since 18 February 2010 and also served as judge of the Lahore High Court prior to that. Before becoming a judge, he was an advocate of the Supreme Court Bar Association and Lahore High Court Bar Association.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story