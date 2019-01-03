Journalists boycott Vawda’s presser

ISLAMABAD: Journalists on Wednesday boycotted a press conference being addressed by Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda over his offensive remarks to a senior journalist, Geo News reported.

The federal minister for water resources was asked in his press conference over the Rs309 billion Mohmand Dam bid won by the joint venture of Descon owned by Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood. "PTI criticised the LNG deal on the reason that it was awarded on a single bid but now the current government gave the Mohmand Dam contract on the same basis," the journalist asked, "how can you confidently say that the process is legitimate?"

The question irked Vawda to the extent that he replied: "I am not responsible for anything which occurred before my birth. If you find a controversy or aspires to make one, then it is all your choice.

"I am only answering the question because you are my elder. If this was someone else, I would not have even spoke on it and also put aside the mic."

The reply prompted an immediate reaction from the journalists, who staged a protest over his remarks and left the Press Information Department despite Vawda's apologies.

While addressing the presser, the federal minister for water resources said, "We will not come under any pressure and are only focusing on our work."

"It is not acceptable for a suspect who is serving a jail term to question me during a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee," he added.

"I am not somebody's father's servant that I submit a reply on a day's notice. On Monday a notice was sent to my ministry to submit a reply by Tuesday," the federal minister continued.