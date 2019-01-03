Not servant of anyone’s father: Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said on Wednesday that he is not servant to anyone's father and would not appear before Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on one-day notice.

He said this while responding to a query by a journalist regarding his appearance before the PAC. He refused to go to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on one-day notice by saying that he is not anyone’s servant.

Regarding the call from PAC for appearing before the committee on bidding controversy, the minister said, “I am not servant of anyone’s father, I will not appear before it on one-day notice. He said that it was ludicrous that a convicted person would come from jail and ask him to appear before the PAC.

Vawda said he was not answerable to anyone, but to the prime minister and Supreme Court. He said no one would be allowed political point-scoring adding that he had directed his ministry that no one would appear before PAC on single day notice.

He said that there is a set procedure to summon someone for appearance before PAC as there is a 15-day prior notice.

Meanwhile, talking in Geo News show ‘Capital Talk’, PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that federal minister Faisal Vawda would have to appear before the PAC as he is bound to respect Parliament.

The PML-N leader was asked to comment to refusal of the federal minister to appear before the PAC on short notice. “He is not servant of someone’s father but he is servant of people,” the PML-NB leader said.