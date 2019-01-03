Orangi United CC record big win

KARACHI: Orangi United Cricket Club thrashed Qasba Sports by 179 runs to qualify for the third stage of 2nd Fazal Mehmood National Club Cricket Championship here at the Lawai Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Orangi United CC batted first and scored 302-9 in 50 overs. Waqar Khan batted well for the side scoring 93 runs. Asif Siddiqui made 47.Imran Khan, Muhammad Asif and Zubair Ahmed captured two wickets each.

In response, Qasba Sports were bowled out for a paltry 123 runs in 33.3 overs. Mumtaz Ahmed was the top scorer for them with 45 runs. Asif Siddiqui and Muhammad Abid Qasmi picked three wickets apiece.In the other match, Golden Gymkhana overcame City Gymkhana by four runs here at Eastern Stars Ground.

Golden Gymkhana batted first and put on board 301-9 in 50 overs. Waqar Saleem (101) and Umar Daraz Rao (64) batted well. Muhammad Shahab picked three wickets.City Gymkhana fell only five runs short of the victory target, scoring 297-8 in 50 overs in reply. Deen Muhammad (95) and Muhammad Jawed (68) fought well for City Gymkhana.