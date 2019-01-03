UK minister queries Channel migrants’ asylum claims

LONDON: Britain’s interior minister on Wednesday questioned if asylum seekers increasingly using small boats to cross the Channel from France were genuinely fleeing persecution -- drawing immediate criticism from asylum advocates.

During a visit to the southeastern English port town of Dover, where unauthorised arrivals have spiked in recent months, Home Secretary Sajid Javid questioned why people had not already claimed asylum in continental Europe.

"A question has to be asked: if you are a genuine asylum seeker, why have you not sought asylum in the first safe country that you arrived in?" he said. "Because France is not a country where anyone would argue it is not safe in anyway whatsoever, and if you are genuine then why not seek asylum in your first safe country?", he asked. Since October Britain has seen a surge in small boat arrivals carrying asylum seekers predominantly from Iran and also Syria, with scores of people detained over the Christmas holiday period. Authorities apprehended 539 people crossing the Channel last year, with 80 percent making the journey in the last three months of 2018, according to the Home Office.