PIMS forms death review committee

Islamabad: The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has constituted a death review committee under the chairmanship of Prof. Dr. Tanveer Khaleeq, head of the hospital’s Department of Surgery.

The committee has the following as its members: Assistant Professor at the Department of Nueurosurgery Dr. Amir Shah, Assistant Professor at the Department of Orthopedics Dr. Ghias-ud-Din, Head of the Department of Medicine Dr. Rauf Niazi, as well as Dr. Abdul Khaliq, Dr. Mansorr Iqbal, Dr. Marium Masood, and Dr. Fazal Aziz Mian.

“All death cases will initially be reviewed by the departmental death review committee and then referred to the above cited committee, which will regularly conduct clinical audit of all death cases and prepare a report for submission to the Executive Director of PIMS,” the hospital’s spokesman Dr. Waseem Khawaja shared.

A final meeting for a discussion on the clinical audit report will be convened on the first Saturday of every month under the ED’s chairmanship.