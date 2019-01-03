close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

PIMS forms death review committee

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

Islamabad: The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has constituted a death review committee under the chairmanship of Prof. Dr. Tanveer Khaleeq, head of the hospital’s Department of Surgery.

The committee has the following as its members: Assistant Professor at the Department of Nueurosurgery Dr. Amir Shah, Assistant Professor at the Department of Orthopedics Dr. Ghias-ud-Din, Head of the Department of Medicine Dr. Rauf Niazi, as well as Dr. Abdul Khaliq, Dr. Mansorr Iqbal, Dr. Marium Masood, and Dr. Fazal Aziz Mian.

“All death cases will initially be reviewed by the departmental death review committee and then referred to the above cited committee, which will regularly conduct clinical audit of all death cases and prepare a report for submission to the Executive Director of PIMS,” the hospital’s spokesman Dr. Waseem Khawaja shared.

A final meeting for a discussion on the clinical audit report will be convened on the first Saturday of every month under the ED’s chairmanship.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad