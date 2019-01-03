ICT Police boast of good performance in 2018

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police claimed having ‘performed well’ in its efforts to curb crimes, nab criminals, recover stolen goods/properties, taking action against smuggling and sale of contraband and illegal weapons.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Islamabad, Waqar Uddin Syed, said it was the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure the responsibility is fulfilled.

He claimed that a marked decrease in crime rate has been observed in the federal capital during the year 2018 and as is being the desire and directives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, the ICT Police would make the best efforts to improve the performance further and make the year 2019 even better through better and improved policing.

Giving out details of the ICT Police annual performance the SSP said on Wednesday that a total of 12,998 criminals had been arrested during the year 2018 and valuables worth Rs689.5 millions, huge cache of contraband and weapons were recovered from them.

“No less than 276 gangs of criminals were busted and 758 criminals engaged with these gangs were arrested because of high vigilance and effective patrolling measures. The ICT Police arrested 723 persons for involvement in 383 dacoity and snatching valuables. Valuables worth Rs46.7 million, including cash, gold ornaments and cell phones were recovered from these criminals alone,” the ICT Police spokesperson said. .

Similarly, he added, 778 persons were arrested for involvement in theft and burglary cases and valuables worth Rs. 180 million were recovered from them. As many as 162 car thieves were held and 180 vehicles worth Rs174.7 million were recovered from them.

Police nabbed 194 bike lifters and recovered 145 motorbikes from them worth Rs9 million. A total of 199 persons were held for their involvement in 201 cases of tempering vehicles while 196 tempered vehicles worth Rs278.8 million were recovered from them.

During crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed 573 proclaimed offenders and 628 court absconders who were wanted for their involvement in murder, attempt to murder and dacoity cases.

As many as 1,083 cases of possessing illegal weapons were registered and 1,110 persons were held besides recovery of 82 Kalashnikovs, 57 guns/carbines, 936 pistols and 8,478 rounds from them.

Police held 1,623 persons for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling and recovered 499.633 kilogram hashish, 81.137 kilogram heroin, 7.244 kilogram opium, 1.675 kilogram ice, 1.096 kilogram cocaine and 27,371 wine bottles from them.

Islamabad police launched special crackdown against those involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and nabbed 95 persons and 87 cases were registered against them. A total of 48.189 kilogram hashish, 7.218 kilogram heroin, 33 wine bottles, 2.202 kilogram opium, 1.375 kilogram ice, 1.065 kilogram cocaine and 10 tranquilizing pills were recovered from them.

Police conducted 195 search operations along with personnel of other law enforcement agencies and nabbed 822 suspects. Islamabad police arrested 232 male and 274 female persons for their alleged involvement in immoral activities.

Police nabbed 10,435 beggars during campaign against professional alm-seekers while 648 habitual criminals were also held. Various police stations of Islamabad police arrested 42 persons for involvement in 22 blind murder cases while 8,724 criminals were held under section 55/109.

Police nabbed 173 persons red-handed during raids when they were planning to commit dacoities while 459 persons were held under Shop and Security Act.

In all, 30 persons were held under Foreigner Act while 212 persons were held for involvement in aerial firing. Police also held 548 gamblers after raids and recovered stake money worth Rs. 1,934,980 from them.

Likewise, 399 persons were held for involvement in Sheesha Smoking, 58 persons for violation of Pure Food Act, 43 over violation of Amplifier Act, 228 for selling petroleum products illegally, 784 under section 188 PPC and seven persons for having fake currency of Rs. 311,9000.