Speaker for early completion of PA new building

LAHORE: A meeting to review progress regarding under-construction new building of Punjab Assembly was held at the Assembly Chambers on Wednesday under chairmanship of Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi. According to a press release, Buildings Department and National College of Arts (NCA) briefed the Speaker.

Speaking on the occasion, Ch Pervaiz Elahi emphasised that new building be completed without any delay. He said: “We want the new building to be memorable and beautiful.” The Speaker directed the Buildings Department that foolproof security arrangements be ensured in the new building and under-construction mosque and hostel be completed at the earliest. He also directed for making proper arrangements in the new building for sitting of the MPAs drivers. The Speaker directed that most modern system be installed in the new building after making comparative study of the National Assembly, KP Assembly and Sindh Assembly's sound and video broadcasting system. During the meeting, designs of furniture for the offices were also discussed.