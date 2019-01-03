64 peddlers held

LAHORE: DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir has expressed strong resolve to curb drug peddlers from educational institutions of the city and committed to follow Zero Tolerance Policy against narcotics sellers in the present year as well. Crackdown against elements involved in activities of selling narcotics around educational institutions will continue. As many as 64 drug peddlers have been arrested during last two months as operation of Lahore Police against drug peddlers is continue to safe the students from the menace of narcotics. DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Waqas Nazir has directed all SPs, DSPs and SHOs to increase the speed of crackdowns against the drug peddlers and continue awareness campaign already initiated by Lahore Police through special lectures to the students.