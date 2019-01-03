close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

64 peddlers held

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

LAHORE: DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir has expressed strong resolve to curb drug peddlers from educational institutions of the city and committed to follow Zero Tolerance Policy against narcotics sellers in the present year as well. Crackdown against elements involved in activities of selling narcotics around educational institutions will continue. As many as 64 drug peddlers have been arrested during last two months as operation of Lahore Police against drug peddlers is continue to safe the students from the menace of narcotics. DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Waqas Nazir has directed all SPs, DSPs and SHOs to increase the speed of crackdowns against the drug peddlers and continue awareness campaign already initiated by Lahore Police through special lectures to the students.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore