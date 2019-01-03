Asif Hashmi appealsto CJ for formation of JIT on his case

LAHORE: Evacuee Trust Property Board former Chairman and PPP leader Syed Asif Hashmi has appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to form a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the case of illegal appointments against him.

Talking to journalists during his appearance before a NAB court on Wednesday, Asif Hashmi said that he had been victimised by the previous government as fabricated cases were made against him by Siddiqul Farooque, who had succeed him as the ETPB chairman in the PML-N government.

Hashmi said he was arrested when he returned to the country to appear before a court as ETPB former Chairman Siddiqul Farooq had implicated him in false cases while taking the advantage of his absence.

Hashmi, who served as the ETPB chairman during the last PPP era, stated that the false case of illegal regularisation of appointments was registered against him and he had no role in this regard.

The regularisation was done by the then Federal Cabinet Committee, he added. Moreover, it was done on the orders of the court, he said. He said the cases he was facing were totally politically-motivated cases. “I request the chief justice of Pakistan to form a JIT to probe facts in the cases made against me” said Asif Hashmi.