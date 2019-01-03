Mohmand Dam construction: Opposition points to conflict of interest in contract

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman questioned transparency in giving contract for the construction of Mohmand Dam to the son of Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Razak Dawood.

“How was the contract given to son of the Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce. Whether it was not a conflict of interest,” she questioned while talking to newsmen here at Parliament House on Wednesday. Senator Rehman said the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) was denied contract with the argument that this contract was given after a technical bid in which only one company qualified. How is it possible that the country’s experienced contractor FWO was denied, she questioned. “It’s not a tap but a dam worth over Rs309 billion and it should be made clear that how the FWO and China’s largest company were disqualified which have the experience of construction of dams,” she said adding we should be informed as to what experience does Descon company has for the construction of dams. She said it is an important and strategic project of the country questioning how it is possible that only one bidder qualified for this project.

“It is a match fixing and conflict of interest,” she said. Senator Rehman said NAB should also review and examine this scam. “It is ‘Ghazab corruption ki Ajab Khani’,” she remarked. Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesman to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has yet again made a U-turn by appointing his advisor's company as the firm in charge of the Mohmand Dam's construction. “The federal government's reality has been exposed through this act and this is a proof of the government's inability to stay true to its promises,” he said. Senator Khokhar said this act of “Prime Minister select’ Imran Khan demands attention from NAB.

“The appointment of Razaq Dawood's company is unfair and proves how biased the PTI government is,” he said. He demanded immediate removal of Razaq Dawood from the government's affairs.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader and former minister Khurram Dastgir, while talking on a private TV channel, said Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his election campaign, had stated that they would not do any business while in the government. He said now he should take notice of the matter. He said Razak Dawood should either abandon the contract or the adviser’s office.