Four colliers die in Chamalang coalmine blast

QUETTA: Four coalminers died and one received injuries in a coalmine explosion after accumulation of methane gas in Chamalang, 300 kms away from Duki area of Balochistan, on Wednesday.

Provincial Chief Inspector Mines Ifthikhar Ahmed told APP that five coalminers were extracting coalmine from a depth of thousands of feet when suddenly a blast occurred after accumulation methane gas. As a result, two brothers among four died on the spot while one other received wounds.

Local administration, including police, Levies force and mines rescue team, reached the site after receiving information about the incident. The bodies of the victims and injured were pulled out from the damaged coalmine by the rescue team.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital from where the bodies were identified as 45-year-old Habib-ur-Rehman, his son 18-year-old Muhammad Javed and his brother 35-year-old Muhammad Siddiq and 20-year-old Khalid. The all victims were reported to be residents of Afghanistan. The all bodies were sent to their native towns after completion of medico legal formalities.