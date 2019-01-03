Govt will not strike NRO with opposition, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will not strike any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) with the Opposition.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was not making any deal with the Opposition. Replying to a question about putting the names of the PPP and PML-N leaders on Exit Control List, Fawad Chaudhry said the decision was taken by the Cabinet on the request of FIA, NAB and the Joint Investigation Team. He said the present government has nothing to do with the accountability process.

Fawad said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal was not appointed by the PTI government and the corruption cases against the Opposition leadership being pursued by the NAB were also not registered during the PTI tenure.

Replying to another question, Fawad Chaudhry said being an accused in the corruption cases, Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif should not be given the Chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee.

He said the Opposition since the day one is trying to prevent the National Assembly to do its business. -- PPI APP adds: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that Kashmir was now a human catastrophe and India should come out of the state of denial and forget politics and territory and think in terms of humanity.

The minister while tagging a news item from international news agency published in Daily Mail London headlined ‘Death toll hit new peak in Indian Kashmir’ the minister said “India must come out of State of denial, Kashmir is now a human catastrophe forget politics and territory think in terms of Humanity "Zulm jab had se berhtha hai tou mit jaata hai.”

The newspaper quoting experts reported that the most deadly year (2018) in a decade has left Indian held Kashmir facing a grim future with pro-freedom groups and the New Delhi government digging in for an even fiercer battle in 2019. Kashmir politicians and independent Indian experts say the presence of over 500,000 troops in the former Himalayan kingdom and an election in India in 2019 leaves little hope for an end to the bloodshed.

The Jammu-Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), a rights group, listed 586 dead in its annual 2018 toll: 267 freedom fighters, 160 civilians --- including 31 children -- and the rest, state police and Indian armed forces, the newspaper said. Its list does not include the dozens martyred in firing across the unofficial border between the Indian and Pakistani sectors of Kashmir, The Daily Mail reported.