Army shoots down another Indian spy quadcopter

ISLAMABAD: The army has shot down a second Indian spy drone in 24 hours. The Pakistan Army on Wednesday shot down a second Indian spy drone, announced the Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday. The quadcopter was brought down in the Satwal Sector along Line of Control. Also on Tuesday, the army had shot down an Indian spy quadcopter in the Bagh sector along the LoC. Confirming it, the DG ISPR in his tweet had said: “Not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross the LoC, InshaaAllah.” LoC and the Working Boundary are regularly targeting civilian populated areas. In 2018, the Indian forces carried out more than 2158 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulted in the martyrdoms of 36 innocent civilians, while injuring 158 others.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 2969 ceasefire violations. The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary. He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.