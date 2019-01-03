Defence secretary told to comment on Uzair’s custody status

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the defence secretary to file comments on a petition of the mother of Lyari-based gangster Uzair Jan Baloch who wants him to be brought before the trial court and granted bail in the pending cases.

Razia Bano said in her petition that her son was picked up by personnel of law enforcement agencies in January 2016 and he has remained in their custody since then. She said Uzair was booked and challaned in 40 anti-terrorism cases pending in anti-terrorism courts, adding that her son was shifted from the central prison on April 12 last year and since then he has not been brought to any court of law.

The petitioner said that neither is the trial court proceeding with the cases pending against the detainee nor is it issuing any orders to the jail authorities to produce him before the court. She said that the family of the detainee is also not being allowed to meet him and that he is being kept at an undisclosed location.

The petitioner’s counsel said the detainee has the right to a fair trial and requested the SHC to direct the trial court to order the production of the detainee and grant him bail in cases pending against him since years.

The SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro took exception to the non-filing of comments by the defence ministry despite the court’s direction. The federal law officer said that a letter has been sent to the military authorities with regard to the custody of Baloch and their reply is awaited. The court directed the defence secretary to file his comments by January 22.

The court was earlier informed that Baloch’s custody had been handed over to the military authorities on April 11 last year. The court directed the authorities concerned to arrange a meeting of the detainee with his family in accordance with the relevant rules.

Uzair Baloch, who is on trial in a military court over charges of espionage for Iranian intelligence agencies, has confessed to his association with the Pakistan Peoples Party’s central leadership and made startling disclosures to the joint investigation teams regarding involvement of politicians in murders, extortion and other crimes.

On September 19, the SHC had issued pre-admission notices to the home department as well as the federal and provincial law officers on a petition filed by Baloch’s mother who wanted the Lyari-based gangster to be brought to the trial court and granted bail.

After the preliminary hearing of the petition, the high court’s division bench headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto issued pre-admission notices to the federal and provincial law officers, the Sindh police chief, the home secretary and others, calling for their comments to be filed by November 16. The court also directed the petitioner’s counsel to argue on the petition’s maintainability.

On June 4, the SHC had reissued a notice to the provincial advocate general on a petition seeking disclosure of joint investigation teams’ (JIT) reports on Baloch, former Fishermen Cooperative Society chairman Dr Nisar Morai and the Baldia Town garment factory arson.

AG Zamir Ghumro appeared before the SHC and submitted that he did not receive any notice under Section 27 of the Civil Procedure Code, as the question in the petition pertains to the interpretation of law.

A division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro reissued the notice to Ghumro, who had waived the notice, and sought time to prepare his arguments. The court directed the AG to file his response by June 25.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Syed Ali Haider Zaidi’s petition claims that the JIT reports have made startling disclosures about the involvement of politicians in crimes such as murder and extortion. He said the relevant authorities were approached to obtain copies of the reports and to make them public, but to no avail.