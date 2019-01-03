48 displaced Thar kids enrolled in school





Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 48 children of the families displaced by mining activities in Thar coalfield Block-II had been enrolled in the community school of Senhri Dars.



“I am quite happy that we have not only given them good houses for living, but we are also providing education to their children,” he said in a statement issued by the CM House on Wednesday.

The chief executive said the school was a three-storey building with a capacity of around 900 students, adding that the first batch of students had embarked on a new journey on the first day of the new year and more children would join them in the coming week.

He said that overall 2,300 students had been enrolled in 24 Thar Foundation schools in Islamkot and Mithi taluka. “These kids are the future of Thar and we wish them good luck for a bright future.”

At least 36 out of 172 displaced families had been settled in Senhri Dars village and the remaining families would be moved to the model village by March.