Only 10pc of Sindh’s complaints to PM’s Citizens’ Portal resolved, claims PTI

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has expressed concerns that the Sindh government and its subsidiary agencies have only resolved 10 per cent of the complaints lodged by Sindh’s residents at the Pakistan Citizens’ Portal so far.

The concern was expressed on Wednesday by a PTI delegation, which met Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah at his office to discuss the issue of unresolved complaints. The Citizens’ Portal of Prime Minister Imran Khan came into existence over two months back where citizens from across the country can lodge their complaints regarding civic and governance issues through an automated and online system using a cell phone application.

PTI Karachi President and MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman led the delegation and it comprised MPAs and MNAs of the party belonging to Karachi. The delegation informed the chief secretary that around 19,000 complaints of Sindh’s residents had been received so far at the portal, of which, only 1,900 grievances have been resolved.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, Zaman said that he had visited the office of the chief secretary as his party wanted to help the Sindh government to resolve people’s complaints. He claimed the chief secretary had still sought time of about 20 days to resolve the pending complaints.

“The system of the Citizens’ Portal has generated encouraging response from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but here in Sindh the situation was quite dismal,” said Zaman. “During its 11-year rule, the Pakistan Peoples Party has failed to develop a cell phone application similar to the Citizens’ Portal where the residents of the province could lodge their complaints directly to the provincial government.”

He added that the complaint cell established at CM House had failed to live up to the expectations of the people of Sindh who should be given a similar easy access to lodge their complaints with the cell.

According to the MPA, during the last five years, the PTI in the opposition had presented several adjournment motions in the Sindh Assembly based on genuine issues of the people of Sindh but to no avail as all these motions had been turned down in the legislature without any valid cause.

He claimed that despite being in the opposition in Sindh, the PTI had been installing reverse-osmosis water filtration plants in Karachi on a self-help basis to resolve the long-pending scarcity of potable water in the city.

Responding to the PTI leader’s statements, Sindh Information Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that initiatives like the Citizens’ Portal were required by “political parties whose leadership was not present on the ground among the masses”. Wahab claimed the leaders of PPP and its lawmakers were present among the people of Sindh to resolve their issues.