KMC employee’s ‘murderer’ arrested

The Sindh Rangers on Wednesday claimed to have solved the murder case of a Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) employee who was gunned down two days ago.

The spokesman for the paramilitary force said that at around 9:15am on December 31, a KMC employee named Syed Wajid Ali was shot dead near the Okhai Memon Masjid in Karimabad. After the incident the media had reported the name of the victim as Shafiq Ahmed, but according to a service card found on the scene of the crime, his name was Shakeel Ahmed, added the spokesman.

He said investigations into the murder revealed the victim’s actual name to be Syed Wajid Ali, adding that in view of the evidences, an investigation team was formed by the Rangers, who started looking into the matter with technical assistance.

The spokesman said that acting on the gathered information and evidences, an intelligence-based raid was conducted by Rangers soldiers in the Liaquatabad No. 3 area, from where they arrested the murderer Imran Ahmed and shifted him to the headquarters of the paramilitary force.

During their investigations, the suspect disclosed that Ali was his brother-in-law and together they had been involved in criminal activities, and that in 2015 they had started a business, for which all the funds had been arranged by Ali, added the spokesman.

He said that according to the suspect, a major loss in the business caused them to shut it down, following which Ali started asking Ahmed to return his capital and also threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to do so.

Quoting the suspect, the Rangers spokesman said Ahmed murdered Ali with his 9mm pistol. He added that the suspect was later handed over to the police along with the murder weapon. Initially, Azizabad SHO Waqar Qaiser had said the victim, who resided in Gulzar-e-Hijri and worked at the KMC office in Azizabad, was a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan supporter, which was apparently the reason he was targeted.