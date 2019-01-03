Drug resistant TB management introduced countrywide

Islamabad: Management of drug resistant tuberculosis (TB) has been introduced and scaled up in 33 tertiary care hospitals, both in public and private sector across the country.

Bio Safety Laboratories (BSL) level II and III have also been established in the country for safe and optimum diagnosis of tuberculosis while latest diagnostic equipment have been provided (Gene Xpert) for early diagnosis of TB.

There exist 340 total number of government hospitals and treatment centers working currently for TB control in the country. There are around 1,661,961 registered TB patients while the total number of TB patients cured is 11,95,247.

Highlighting the steps taken to improve treatment services, sources at National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division on Wednesday said TB care services have been expanded in private sector to enhance coverage, hence, ensuring early case detection and prevention of disease spread.

The sources said free of cost and quality assured anti TB drugs are being provided at every TB service outlet uninterruptedly, training to doctors and paramedics on diagnosis and treatment of TB is being conducted at regular intervals and on need basis while Social Support (financial support) to drug resistant TB patients is being provided to ensure compliance.

Additionally, the sources said, masks are being provided to drug resistant tuberculosis to prevent spread of disease. The sources said donors support is being sought to introduce community engagement interventions to identify and treat the missing cases of tuberculosis and efforts are being made to detect missing TB cases.