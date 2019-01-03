close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

JUI-F chief wants Samiul Haq’s killers arrested

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday expressed concern over the delay in the arrest of the killers of Maulana Samiul Haq.

He was talking to reporters during his visit to the Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak. The JUI-F chief met Darul Uloom Haqqania administrator Maulana Anwarul Haq Haqqani, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami leader Maulana Yousaf Shah, Maulana Rashidul Haq, Maulana Osama Sami, Huzaifa Sami, Maulana Irfanul Haq and Maulana Luqmanul Haq.

Maulana Shujaul Mulk, Maulana Attaul Haq Darvesh, Qari Umar Ali, Shamsur Rehman Shamsi accompanied Maulana Fazlur Rehman during this visit to Darul Uloom Haqqania. During the meeting, they discussed the prevailing political situation in the country.Maulana Fazlur Rehman also offered fateha at the graves of Maulana Samiul Haq and Maulana Abdul Haq.

More From Pakistan