PPP to play its constitutional role in exposing govt: Kaira

LAHORE: PPP central Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira has said the PPP is capable of toppling the PTI government but it will play its constitutional role and continue to expose it.

Sitting with PPP General Secretary Punjab Ch Manzoor Ahmed, the PPP president stated that the present government instead of making any assault against the Sindh government should respond to the queries posed to its ministers related to the contracts awarded to them.

He said all the activisms shown by the PTI government against PPP and Sindh was only meant to hide its own incompetence. Kaira said noose was being tightened against PPP and its leadership but the government would achieve nothing out of it as the party leaders were not scared of these tactics. He added that Imran Khan’s cabinet was making mockery of the court’s rulings.

The PPP leader said after categorical orders of the court, it was surprising to see that the government had formed a review committee to exclude the name of PPP leaders from Exit Control List.