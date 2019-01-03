ANP opposes uniform syllabus proposal

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has criticised the government for proposing uniform syllabus in the country and termed it an attack on provincial autonomy.

In a statement issued here, ANP provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak said that education was a provincial subject and the federal government decision was a violation of the Constitution.

The Centre could not infringe on the province s authority, he said, adding that the federal government should have given more autonomy to provinces.Babak added that the government action would weaken the federation.

He said that transfer of power to provinces through constitutional amendment had addressed the provinces grievances. The ANP leader said that provinces should take decisions about the syllabus, adding that provinces could make legislation for managing their respective departments.He warned the government of the repercussions of what he called an unconstitutional act.