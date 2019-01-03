close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
NIH starts production of anti rabies vaccine

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

Islamabad: After a break of almost a year, the National Institute of Health (NIH) has restarted the production of Cell Culture Rabies Vaccine (CCRV), which will be available by the end of February 2019.

The vaccine, which is presently on completion stages of quality control analysis and lot release process, will be available to all public sector health services departments by next month. According to the Executive Director of NIH Prof. Aamer Ikram, NIH is producing Cell Culture Anti-Rabies Vaccine and Anti-Rabies Serum.

Both products are supplied on demand to all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the Armed Forces’ institutions, and other indenters. NIH also provides diagnostic facility for Rabies Antibodies Titre (RAT) after vaccination process. Besides vaccine production, NIH is also raising awareness among public and healthcare professionals regarding prevention, control and treatment of Rabies across the country.

