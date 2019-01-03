Sherpao accuses PTI govt of promoting cronyism

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao on Wednesday accused the federal government of promoting favouritism, nepotism and cronyism.

Through a statement, he said the contract for Mohmand dam project had been awarded to the company owned by the son of the Advisor to prime minister on Commerce which amounted to a conflict of interests.

Aftab Sherpao said the award of the contract raised questions about the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) s claim of transparency and fair-play as it was an example of clash of interests because the firm of the PM s adviser had participated in the bidding process. He said the project had become controversial.

The QWP head said the PTI leaders had claimed they would fight corruption and discourage nepotism, but their actions belied their assertions. Those claiming to establish a state on the model of the Medina State were now promoting cronyism, he added.

The rulers had claimed they would uphold merit and ensure transparency, but their actions speak volumes about their deeds, he maintained. The QWP leader demanded an inquiry into the matter to establish facts. He said the federal government had given in to the temptation and started promoting favouritism.

Turning to the much-trumpeted Rapid Bus Transit (BRT), he said the contract for the project was awarded to a blacklisted company. The quality of work on the project was not up to the mark, he added.

He also commented on the decision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Service Tribunal which held the incumbent and former speakers of the provincial assembly responsible for promoting nepotism and cronyism.

Aftab Sherpao said the three-member tribunal ruled in its judgement on an appeal against the appointment of a junior officer as the secretary of the assembly that the incumbent and former speakers of KP Assembly promoted nepotism and favouritism at the cost of merit and transparency.