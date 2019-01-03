close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
January 3, 2019

Know your law

Newspost

January 3, 2019

It is said that the law protects the vigilant, not the negligent. Since ignorance of the law is no excuse, it is important that children are taught law at secondary schools. Law should be a compulsory subject from Grade 8 to Grade 12. Selected sections of the constitution should also be taught. There are so many people who are not aware of what the law has to say about various issues.

Individuals who know the law refrain from doing unlawful activities because they know about the consequences of their wrongdoing. The education department should consider introducing this subject in schools to create awareness among citizens regarding their duties and rights.

Mujeeb Ali

Larkana

