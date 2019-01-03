close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
January 3, 2019

Staff shortage

Newspost

January 3, 2019

The shortage of auditors in state-owned institutions can be overcome if CA trainees are allowed to complete their three-year-long articleship in industry. CA trainees are inducted by private audit firms and work for a monthly stipend.

These part-qualified individuals are well aware of international standards. If the government institutions start hiring these trainees, the problem of staff shortage will be resolved.

Sana Ahmed

Lahore

