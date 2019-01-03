tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The shortage of auditors in state-owned institutions can be overcome if CA trainees are allowed to complete their three-year-long articleship in industry. CA trainees are inducted by private audit firms and work for a monthly stipend.
These part-qualified individuals are well aware of international standards. If the government institutions start hiring these trainees, the problem of staff shortage will be resolved.
Sana Ahmed
Lahore
The shortage of auditors in state-owned institutions can be overcome if CA trainees are allowed to complete their three-year-long articleship in industry. CA trainees are inducted by private audit firms and work for a monthly stipend.
These part-qualified individuals are well aware of international standards. If the government institutions start hiring these trainees, the problem of staff shortage will be resolved.
Sana Ahmed
Lahore