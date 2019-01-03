Cyber crimes

The number of cyber crimes in Pakistan has been increasing at a fast pace. Multiple accounts on social media trick people into buying low-quality stuff. They show fake pictures of their products and collect advance payments from gullible buyers.

Many people have complained about these fraudulent acts, but there hasn’t been any action to apprehend the people responsible for depriving people of their hard-earned money.

Laraib Muneed

Rawalpindi