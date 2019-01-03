tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Balochistan has the highest number of out-of-school children in Pakistan. Besides this, the province also has at least 1,800 non-functional schools. It is unfortunate that no government has worked for the improvement of the education sector. Having access to quality education is the basic right of every citizen.
The authorities concerned should take adequate measures to make education Accessible and affordable for all people.
Munaj Gul Baloch
Kolahoo
