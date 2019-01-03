close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
January 3, 2019

Out of school

January 3, 2019

Balochistan has the highest number of out-of-school children in Pakistan. Besides this, the province also has at least 1,800 non-functional schools. It is unfortunate that no government has worked for the improvement of the education sector. Having access to quality education is the basic right of every citizen.

The authorities concerned should take adequate measures to make education Accessible and affordable for all people.

Munaj Gul Baloch

Kolahoo

