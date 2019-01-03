close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 3, 2019

Terror in Karachi

Newspost

January 3, 2019

The wave of terrorism has somehow managed to snake in Karachi – the city that was recovering from the series of terror attacks it witnessed during the last decade.

Politicians and party leaders living in the city have the privilege of hiring private security guards who travel with them everywhere. But, how are ordinary people suppose to protect themselves? What is the government doing to make Karachi a safer city?

Sher Khan

Rawalpindi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost