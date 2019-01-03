Terror in Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The wave of terrorism has somehow managed to snake in Karachi – the city that was recovering from the series of terror attacks it witnessed during the last decade.
Politicians and party leaders living in the city have the privilege of hiring private security guards who travel with them everywhere. But, how are ordinary people suppose to protect themselves? What is the government doing to make Karachi a safer city?
Sher Khan
Rawalpindi
