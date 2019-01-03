close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 3, 2019

Unnecessary delays

Newspost

January 3, 2019

Ever since the PTI-led government has taken charge, work on all important projects, including CPEC’s, has been slowed down. The country’s economy has come to a standstill. Under such circumstances, people don’t like to remind the PTI about its hollow promises – job creation and eradication of corruption and poverty. The ruling party should deliver on its promises made during election campaigns. Four months have passed and the government’s achievements so far include arrests of opposition leaders.

There is a considerable slowdown in the industrial sector. Industrialists are heading towards a shutdown due to lack of government focus. This economic crunch is leading to unemployment and delayed payment of monthly dues because of which salaried individuals are facing difficulty while making ends meet. Will the government pay attention to the country’s real issues?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost