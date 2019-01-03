Unnecessary delays

Ever since the PTI-led government has taken charge, work on all important projects, including CPEC’s, has been slowed down. The country’s economy has come to a standstill. Under such circumstances, people don’t like to remind the PTI about its hollow promises – job creation and eradication of corruption and poverty. The ruling party should deliver on its promises made during election campaigns. Four months have passed and the government’s achievements so far include arrests of opposition leaders.

There is a considerable slowdown in the industrial sector. Industrialists are heading towards a shutdown due to lack of government focus. This economic crunch is leading to unemployment and delayed payment of monthly dues because of which salaried individuals are facing difficulty while making ends meet. Will the government pay attention to the country’s real issues?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad