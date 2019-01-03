Assistance to citizens

The PTI-led government in KP first launched a mobile phone application, KP Citizen Portal, for the timely redressal of public complaints, back in 2015. I installed the application in my smartphone when I felt an intense need to get an issue resolved within a few days.

I was fascinated to find out that my complaint was addressed in a timely fashion. Now Imran Khan has launched a similar application on the national level. People should use this application and get their problems resolved.

Mian Shiraz

Charsadda