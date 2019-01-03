close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
January 3, 2019

Preparing for the mega event

Newspost

January 3, 2019

The recent defeat against South Africa during the first match of the ongoing Pak-South Africa Test series has raised serious concerns over our national team’s performance. It is unbelievable that a team which claimed victory against Australia failed miserably in a Test match against the Proteas. The mega event, World Cup, will be played this year in England. The PCB has to thoroughly analyse the reasons for weak performances so that action can be taken to bring improvements. The nation wants the team to bring the cup to Pakistan.

Suboohi Afsar

Faisalabad

