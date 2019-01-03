CPBC chief called on President

Islamabad: Samir Dossal, President, Canada Pakistan Business Council (CPBC) called on the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, at the President House in Islamabad.

CPBC offered its continued support in enhancing bilateral relations and extending goodwill message from the President to the Pakistani diaspora in Canada. President Alvi was receptive to initiating and supporting bilateral dialogue with the respective Parliamentary Groups, and offered to facilitate contacts at the Pakistani Parlimentary Group.

Dossal updated the President on the succes of Pakistani community which continues to play a significant role in Canada, including their engagement in Canadian politics at various levels of Government in Canada.***