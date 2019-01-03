SECP registers 1,130 firms in Dec

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 1,130 new companies in December 2018, up 43 percent over the corresponding month a year earlier. SECP, in a statement on Wednesday, said foreign investment was seen in 57 companies. Total number of registered companies increased to 94,205.

In December, around 74 percent companies were registered as private limited companies, while around 24 percent were registered as single member companies. Two percent were registered as public unlisted, non-profit associations, foreign companies and limited liability partnerships.

Highest number of companies (201) was registered in trading sector, followed by information technology (138), services (136), construction (116), tourism (67), education (37), food and beverages (35), real estate development (33), engineering, and marketing and advertisement (32) each, corporate agricultural farming (27), pharmaceutical (24), transport (23), textile (21), chemical, fuel and energy, healthcare, and mining and quarrying (16 each), paper and board (15), communication (14), auto and allied (12) and 103 companies were registered in other sectors.

The highest numbers of companies (404) were registered in Islamabad, followed by Lahore (301) and Karachi (205). The company registration office (CRO) in Peshawar registered 88, Gilgit-Baltistan 53, Multan 47, and Faisalabad 21. CROs Quetta and Sukkur incorporate nine and two companies, respectively.