Urea sales expected at 710,000 tons

KARACHI: Urea sales are expected at around 710,000 tons in December, taking the 2018 sales to an estimated 5.86 million tons, down one percent, a brokerage reported on Wednesday.

“Stagnant urea sales fell short of our expectations as we were expecting growth of two percent in urea sales during 2018,” analyst Shankar Talreja at Topline Securities said. “Below expected sales during 2018 were on back of water shortage in some areas of Pakistan.”

In December, National Fertilizer Marketing Company also sold around 25,000 tons of urea against imports of 105,000 tons. Similarly, Fatima Fertilizer and Agritech sales volumes are expected at around 50,000 and 39,000 tons, respectively. Both companies cumulatively produced around 60,000 tons of urea.

Engro Fertilizer is likely to outperform industry by posting growth of 13 percent year-on-year in December, while Fauji Fertilizer and Fatima are likely to show drop of 29 and 27 percent, respectively. Closing inventory of urea during December is expected around 170,000 tons.