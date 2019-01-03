Etisalat to hash out $799 million dues dispute this month

ISLAMABAD: Etisalat’s representatives are due this month to discuss the matter of long-pending outstanding dues worth $799 million the Dubai-based telecom giant owes to the country on account of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited’s (PTCL) privatisation, an official said on Wednesday.

"We have re-initiated process to materialise outstanding dues on account of PTCL privatization and would try to find a middle way for early resolution of the matter,” Rizwan Malik, Secretary Privatization Commission, said while briefing Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications (IT&T).

Malik also briefed the committee that met here with Senator Rubina Khalid in chair that besides focusing on new privatization policy of the government the commission was in the process of settling issues of PTCL and K-Electric.

“The privatization commission was moving towards resolution of these issues, which will definitely boost investor confidence,” the secretary said. He said out of $2.60 billion, the Dubai-based Etisalat had paid $1.8 billion to the government, while remaining $799 million outstanding dues were pending.

Malik further said out of roughly 3384 properties of the PTCL 34 could not be transferred by Pakistan and the entity had been informed about it. He also told the Senate body that the UAE telecom giant had agreed to evaluate the value of 34 properties that were yet to be transferred to the company.

The committee also discussed the matter of non-payment of increased pension to the pensioners of PTCL by Pakistan Telecommunication Employees Trust (PTET) as announced by the government time and again.

Senators including Dr Ashok Kumar, Kamran Micheal, Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh, Maulana Ghafoor Haideri, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Fida Muhammad, Engr Rukhsana Zubairi, Rehman Malik, Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, Tahir Bazinjo, Irfan Ali, and representatives of Ministry of IT and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited attended the meeting. —APP