‘Govt making efforts to develop mineral sector on modern lines’

ISLAMABAD: The government is making efforts to develop mineral sector on modern lines, as it help create job opportunities and enhance exports, an official said on Wednesday.

Syed Akhtar Hussain Shah, Member (Private Sector Development & Competitiveness), Planning Commission, in a consultative session, organised by the Planning Commission at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), said that the new mineral policy would envisage many interventions, including estimation and mapping of mineral reserves with scientific methods, provincial mineral policies, rules, one-window facility, and fixation of royalties and duties.

The session was organised to get the input and proposals of business community for the new mineral policy. Shah said mine magistrates would be introduced in mineral rich areas for speedy disposal of disputes, development of mines access roads, provision of basic facilities such as electricity, water, establishment of common facilitation centres, establishment of export processing zones, specific banking products for import of machinery and training facilities.

The government wanted to develop new mineral policy in consultation with all the stakeholders to develop and a consultative session at ICCI was part of this process, he added. After thorough study of the primary and secondary data and consultations with key stakeholders, a draft framework of mineral policy was developed and the business community should provide input to further refine it.

Javed Iqbal Khattak, general manager of SMEDA KP, gave a detailed presentation on the draft framework of new mineral policy. There are 92 known minerals in Pakistan, including chromite, copper, gold, iron ore, lead-zinc, coal, gypsum, gemstones, marble & granite, of which 52 are commercially being exploited, he said.

However, the annual production of minerals was just two percent to three percent of the total reserves, which showed huge untapped potential of the mineral sector.

Khattak said that 5,000 mines were in operation and 50,000 SMEs were engaged in the mineral sector, providing 0.3 million jobs. The government is planning to develop clusters of minerals to facilitate growth and exports of mineral products.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal, president of the ICCI, said that the government should develop feasibility studies of all minerals and share them with major chambers of commerce to enable the private sector exploit untapped mineral resources.

Public-private partnership models should also be encouraged to extract minerals, he said, adding that the government should provide easy credit facility to SMEs of mineral sector for import of machinery and promoting mechanised mining. The government should set up mining universities on the pattern of agriculture universities that would facilitate the growth and development of the sector.