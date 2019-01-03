Stocks lose as profit-taking cuts new loan-led rally short

Stocks on Wednesday lost the much-wanted momentum gathered yesterday on new Chinese loan announcement to shed half-a-percent, as investors came out in force to claim profits, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed bearish amid pressure in scrips across-the-board and concerns over a slump in global equities. “Worries over pending Rs1.36 trillion circular debt in the energy sector, reports of $4 billion fine imposed by the International Court in Reko Dig case, and weak global crude prices brought the apex bourse to a bearish,” Mehanti added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.53 percent or 200.52 points to close at 37,795.25 points. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a low of 0.36 percent or 63.08 points to end at 17,689.97 points.

Of 336 active scrips, 93 moved up, 224 retreated, and 19 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 133.646 million shares, as compared with a turnover of 96.662 million shares a day earlier.

Murtaza Jaffar from Elixir Securities said the domestic price weakness was a reflection of declines in global markets that persisted over the last three months. “We expect investors to wait till clarity emerges on the IMF (International Monetary Fund) program and political dust settles down between the center and Sindh,” Jaffar said.

Adil Ghaffar, CEO First Equity Modaraba said International Court’s fine of US$ 4 billion, along with other fines of $1 billion each in Turkish Power and IPPs cases and its severe consequences would be a tough call for the present regime. “This will neutralise the impact of financial assistance received from friendly countries and once again multilateral agencies will be in vanguard position,” Ghaffar added.

The trading commenced on a bullish note and during the session it comfortably sailed up to 38,449 points. However, Directorate of National Savings’ spiking the rate on government backed securities to 2.50 percent, almost six-year high, turned the tables.

Analysts said the local stock market in under hot waters since last year and a number of issues were pushing the stock values down. “Parking funds in government guaranteed instruments is advisable as share prices are offering good returns but several risk are attached to them which might dilute the earnings,” an analyst said.

Today’s decline can be mostly attributed to slippage in share price of oil marketing companies. The Pakistan State Oil was down by Rs2.03, Hascol by Rs4.70, and Shell fell by Rs14.11. The main reason behind this fall was the disappointing sales numbers for the first half of the current fiscal year. Oil sales during July to December 2018 were down by 21 percent to 20.4 million tons.

The highest gainers were Mari Petroleum, up Rs17.60 to close at Rs1286.79/share, and Shezan International, up Rs12.25 to finish at Rs475.00/share. Companies that booked highest losses were Nestle Pakistan, down Rs470.00 close at Rs8930.00/share, and Millat Tractors down Rs40.47 to close at Rs780.01/share.

Maple Leaf recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 4.740 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.53 to close at Rs43.19/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in TRG Pakistan Limited recording a turnover of 11.657 billion shares, and losing Rs0.01 to end at Rs23.40/share.