Chandio warns PTI on its bid to remove Sindh govt

KARACHI: PPP Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government that the party is ready to counter any move against its government in Sindh, Geo News reported.

PPP Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio said that the PTI should not get arrogant over ‘borrowed power’. He said that the federal government is based on the majority of over six seats. “If anyone’s father cannot topple the federal government, they shouldn’t forget that those who brought them in to power can.”

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that those dreaming of overthrowing their government should think about their disgruntled lawmakers first.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that a majority of ministers in Sindh are not a involved in looting and they want to side with change. He said that no one spoke about governor rule and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah should leave his post. “Murad should resign, face an inquiry and return only if cleared,” said Chaudhry.