Wed Jan 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2019

Chemical-coated twine claims boy’s life

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2019

LAHORE: An eight-year-old boy, who had fallen from the roof in an effort to catch a stray kite twine in Dharampura, Mustafabad police limits, died at a hospital Tuesday. The boy belonging to Dharampura fell from his house roof after a chemical-coated twine entangled around his neck. He was taken to the Services Hospital. After remaining under treatment in the hospital for three days, the boy succumbed to his injuries.

