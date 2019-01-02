Chemical-coated twine claims boy’s life

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An eight-year-old boy, who had fallen from the roof in an effort to catch a stray kite twine in Dharampura, Mustafabad police limits, died at a hospital Tuesday. The boy belonging to Dharampura fell from his house roof after a chemical-coated twine entangled around his neck. He was taken to the Services Hospital. After remaining under treatment in the hospital for three days, the boy succumbed to his injuries.
LAHORE: An eight-year-old boy, who had fallen from the roof in an effort to catch a stray kite twine in Dharampura, Mustafabad police limits, died at a hospital Tuesday. The boy belonging to Dharampura fell from his house roof after a chemical-coated twine entangled around his neck. He was taken to the Services Hospital. After remaining under treatment in the hospital for three days, the boy succumbed to his injuries.