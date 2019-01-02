Chemical-coated twine claims boy’s life

LAHORE: An eight-year-old boy, who had fallen from the roof in an effort to catch a stray kite twine in Dharampura, Mustafabad police limits, died at a hospital Tuesday. The boy belonging to Dharampura fell from his house roof after a chemical-coated twine entangled around his neck. He was taken to the Services Hospital. After remaining under treatment in the hospital for three days, the boy succumbed to his injuries.